India’s obesity, blood sugar levels spike

PTI

New Delhi

India has witnessed a significant rise in obesity and high blood sugar levels among adults, according to findings from the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), pointing to a growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases

in the country.

The survey found that 30.7% of women aged 15-49 years were overweight or obese in 2023-24, up from 24% in NFHS-5, which was conducted in 2019-21. In the same age group, the proportion of men found to be overweight or obese increased from 22.9%

to 27.3%.

The findings also showed a substantial rise in elevated blood sugar levels. Among women aged 15 years and above, the proportion with high or very high blood sugar levels, or those taking medicines to control blood sugar, rose from

13.5% in NFHS-5 to

17.8% in NFHS-6.

Among women aged 15-49 years, the highest prevalence of overweight or obesity was recorded in Puducherry at 46.3%, followed by Chandigarh at 44%, Delhi at 41.4%, Punjab at 40.8%, Tamil Nadu at 40.5% and Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 38.1%.

In comparison, states such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Assam recorded comparatively lower obesity prevalence among women.

Among men aged 15-49 years, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded the highest prevalence of overweight or obesity at around 38%, followed by Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Goa, all of which reported obesity prevalence of more than one-third among men. For men, the corresponding figure increased from

15.6% to 20.9%.

“The emerging challenges such as rising non-communicable diseases, lifestyle-related risks and the dual burden of undernutrition and rising overweight/obesity among

adults highlight the need for continued focus on preventive healthcare, behavioural change and balanced nutrition strategies, “ the health ministry

pointed out.

The rise in obesity coincides with increasing prevalence of elevated blood sugar levels, both of which are major risk factors for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular ailments

and stroke.

The NFHS-6, conducted during 2023-24, covered more than 7.1 lakh women and over one lakh men across the country.