‘Avoid assembly polls during peak Dec tourism season’

NT Reporter

Panaji

With hotels and hospitality establishments apprehensive about early Assembly elections being held in December this year, the Travel &

Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG)

flagged concerns over disruption to tourist footfalls and festive activities if elections coincide with the peak tourism season.

Urging that the elections be held at the end of February 2027, the stakeholder body on Friday said that December is the peak period for domestic and international tourist arrivals, with visitors coming to Goa to celebrate Christmas, New Year and the festive season.

“December represents the zenith of Goa’s tourism calendar and provides the primary annual revenue for hoteliers, tour operators, shack owners and

local vendors. Revenues during the month are 12-20 per cent of the year’s income for the tourism sector,” stated TTAG.

Association president Jack Sukhija said that although the

Assembly election dates have not yet been announced, there is speculation about early polls.

“There is a strong likelihood of elections being held in December. It is difficult to do much on the date once it is announced,” he said.

TTAG said that holding elections during the peak tourism window would

hurt the tourism economy due to logistical issues and traffic congestion caused by the influx of tourists along with election rallies, VIP movements and security arrangements.

The stakeholder body further stated that the Model Code of Conduct would restrict events and nightlife activities that

tourists visit Goa to enjoy during December and would also affect local celebrations.

“Goa will suffer reputational damage due to

tourists’ negative experiences over restricted mobility and cancelled events,” stated TTAG.

The association has submitted a representation to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, stating that livelihoods dependent on tourism would be adversely affected if elections are held in December instead of early February.

The current five-year term of the Goa Legislative Assembly ends in March 2027, and elections have to be conducted before the completion of the term.