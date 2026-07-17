CM signals ITI qualification for fire dept jobs

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said industry-linked training would help produce highly skilled fire service personnel and indicated that the government may consider making a recognised ITI qualification in Fire Technology and Industrial Safety Management a prerequisite for future recruitment to the Fire & Emergency Services Department.

The Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to introduce industry-integrated training in Fire Technology and Industrial Safety Management.

“The initiative marks an important step in skill development and will help create a trained workforce for the sector,” said Sawant.

The agreements were signed with Government ITI, Mapusa, under the Dual System of Training (DST) model and Government ITI, Cacora, under the On-the-Job Training (OJT) pattern. The programmes will combine classroom instruction with practical training, enabling trainees to work alongside fire service personnel and gain hands-on experience in emergency response.

Officials said the collaboration aims to strengthen links between technical institutions and the Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services while improving employability among

youth.

They said the initiative is also expected to support public safety, industrial preparedness and disaster response by providing industry-oriented training.

The MoU was signed during the World Youth Skills Day programme at Kala Academy.