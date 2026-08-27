Cong alleges Rs 2,147-cr TCP scam, cites CAG on FAR revenue loss

Panaji: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has alleged a Rs 2,147-crore scam in the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department, citing observations of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and demanded an investigation into the alleged revenue loss caused by granting an additional 20 per cent floor area ratio (FAR) to commercial establishments free of cost.

Congress also said if the party is voted to power, it would prepare a transparent and consultative Regional Plan 2028 after a proper assessment of Goa’s land resources and carrying capacity. Regarding the proposed Goa Congress Party, the GPCC has raised objections over the ‘similar name’ before the Election Commission of India and also filed a petition before the High Court.

GPCC president Girish Chodankar alleged that 10.73 lakh sqm of additional floor area was granted in 321 commercial cases without amending the TCP Act. Chodankar alleged that at least Rs 1,000 crore must have been taken as bribes.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress House in the city on Wednesday, Chodankar said they would file complaints before the appropriate forum, including the government, seeking immediate action. Chodankar also alleged that such a mega scam could not have happened without the knowledge of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and TCP Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged Rs 2,147-crore scam, Chodankar said TCP officials should not be made scapegoats. “The commercial establishments are businesses and they operate for profit,” said Chodankar, questioning the motive behind not charging fees towards additional FAR.

He claimed that it was done by granting additional FAR without charging any fees and without following due procedure.

Regarding the proposed Goa Congress Party, Chodankar said there can be many political parties, but the name ‘Goa Congress Party’ is on purpose to create confusion and to split the votes. He also said that the Congress party in Goa is known as Goa Congress and its social media accounts are also in that name.

Commercial FAR without fees led to `107-cr loss: CAG

PANAJI: The CAG, in its report dated June 2025, observed that the Finance Department, in a communication dated September 30, 2024, to the department, had directed it to charge an additional Rs 1,000 per sqm for the additional FAR and height granted. However, the process of levying additional fees in this regard is under process and is yet to be notified in the gazette.

Thus, due to the non-levy of fees while granting additional FAR to commercial establishments, there was a loss of Rs 107.36 crore (1,073,559.53 sqm × Rs 1,000) revenue to the state exchequer if calculated based on the rate recommended by the Finance Department.

The loss of revenue amounted to Rs 2,147.12 crore (1,073,559.53 sqm × Rs 20,000) if calculated on the basis of the Rs 20,000 rate charged in respect of four- and five-star hotels, which are commercial establishments. It also said that the rate prescribed by the Finance Department needed to be reviewed, as it was minimal and there was no slab for various categories (individuals, commercial establishments, etc) for the grant of additional FAR and height.