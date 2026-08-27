Oppn, experts call proposed anti-conversion bill unnecessary, seek select panel review

Roque Dias

Margao: Political analysts, experts, opposition legislators and activists across Salcete taluka have questioned the need for the Goa Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill,

2026, citing the absence of historical records or documented cases of forced or unlawful religious conversions in the state.

The State Cabinet recently approved the Bill, which is expected to be tabled in the forthcoming Assembly session.

Advocate, historian and former Margao MLA Uday Bhembre attributed the Bill to communal rhetoric. “The Constitution already guaranteed the right to change one’s religion,” he told The Navhind Times, adding that such laws are prone to misuse.

“Such ideas come only through communal thinking,” Bhembre said.

The Navhind Times spoke to various stakeholders, who also said the legislation is an attempt to polarise the electorate ahead of the upcoming elections. They also said the Bill lacked relevance in a state known for communal harmony.

Independent Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco opposed the proposed Bill despite his support for the BJP-led government. He said he would oppose the legislation during the Assembly session if it is not referred to a Select Committee for scrutiny.

“While I support the government, I cannot endorse such controversial bills. Goa has a long-standing tradition of communal harmony and cultural bonding that must not be disturbed. I demand that the bill be sent to a Select Committee; otherwise, I will oppose it in the Assembly regardless of external pressure,” he said.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai said the Bill is unwarranted and questioned the need for a separate law in the absence of conversion issues. He said the move is intended to incite jingoism and intolerance and that existing legal frameworks are sufficient to address potential concerns.

“Legislative intervention should instead focus on protecting the state’s identity and addressing pressing public issues rather than creating a communal divide on the eve of elections,” he said.

Senior lawyer and political analyst Cleofato Almeida Coutinho said Goa required anti-superstition legislation rather than an anti-conversion law. He said that in the absence of a single recorded case of forced conversion, the Bill appeared to be an electoral tactic designed to polarise the populace.

Congress spokesperson and former chairperson of the Margao Municipal Council Savio Coutinho also questioned the proposed legislation and challenged the government to provide data on forced conversions to justify the Bill. He said the legislation raised significant constitutional concerns and served as a diversion from government failures regarding unemployment and corruption.

Activists also criticised the administration, alleging that the move is a deliberate attempt to polarise the state.

“People of Goa will not fall prey to polarisation tactics anymore. We will work together to oust the present government for its failures,” an activist said.

The experts said a similar legislation, the Freedom of Religion Bill, had earlier been introduced in the country but was later withdrawn after opposition escalated. They said meetings were held in Goa at the time, with religious heads also involved in explaining their concerns over the Bill.