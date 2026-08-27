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Flags, devotional verses mark Eid-e-Milad procession in Margao

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Margao: The Muslim community celebrated Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi in Margao on Wednesday, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

A julus (procession) commenced from the historic Sunni Jama Masjid in Malbhat, Margao. Hundreds of devotees participated, making their way through the town before culminating at the SGPDA ground in Fatorda.

Participants waved flags and chanted devotional verses during the procession. Community leaders shared greetings with people from different communities. Banners and addresses focused on peace, unity and mutual respect.

“We celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad today, sharing greetings, showing love and unity. We emphasise on the teaching of the Prophet. I thank the district administration, the police and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for their support on the occasion,” Urfan Mulla said.

District authorities and the police were deployed along the procession route from Pajifond to Fatorda. Traffic police personnel managed traffic diversions and crowd control during the procession.

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