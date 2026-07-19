Crime Branch seizes Rs 1.5 crore worth of liquid gold, arrests two

NT Reporter

Panaji

In a major anti-smuggling operation, the Goa Crime Branch foiled an alleged gold smuggling attempt and arrested two men from Kerala after recovering around 1.300 kg of liquid gold, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore,

concealed in specially stitched cavities in

their undergarments.

The accused Hassan Niyaz (35) and Muhammed Khunhi (57), both from Kasaragod, Kerala, were arrested in an operation late on Thursday night at Sukhe Kulan, Dhargal, following intelligence inputs

and surveillance.

The Crime Branch said preliminary investigations revealed that Niyaz had arrived in Goa from Dubai on a flight carrying

the contraband.

Khunhi allegedly travelled from Kasaragod to Margao by train before proceeding to the Manohar International Airport, Mopa, to receive the consignment. The duo later travelled together before being intercepted by the Crime Branch team at Dhargal.

During a search, officers allegedly found the liquid gold concealed in specially stitched cavities inside the banyans and undergarments worn by the accused. The concealed gold was seized after completing legal formalities.

The total quantity of liquid gold recovered weighed approximately 1.3 kg and is estimated to be worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The accused were taken into Crime Branch custody and are being handed over to the Customs Department, Mormugao, for further investigation and action under the Customs Act and other

applicable laws.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SP (Crime) Rahul Gupta, with SP Jivba Dalvi and PI Tushar Lotlikar overseeing the investigation. The raiding team was led by PI Nikhil Palekar and included HC Jayesh Tari, PC Sandesh Volvoikar, PC Dattatraya Shet Verenkar, PC Subha Gaonkar and PC Jatish Naik, under the overall supervision of DIG Ved Prakash Surya.