DIG assures strict action against Morjim perpetrators

NT Reporter

Panaji

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ved Prakash Surya has assured the legal fraternity of stringent action against all those responsible for the alleged assault on advocate Ankur Kumar. He said the Mandrem Police have arrested two individuals from Morjim and booked another eight unknown persons following a violent ambush and assault on Kumar and his client

at Temwada, Morjim.

The assurance was given during a meeting held on Saturday at the Panaji Police Headquarters with representatives of the North Goa District Advocates Association and the Panjim Lawyers Forum.

The meeting was convened to discuss the alleged attack on Kumar while he was travelling to assist in the implementation of a demolition order passed by the Supreme Court of India.

The meeting was also attended by North Goa Superintendent of Police Harish Madkaikar, Pernem SDPO Shridevi, Pernem Police Inspector Girendra Naik and other police officers.

Representing the North Goa District Advocates Association were president Santosh Bharne and treasurer Sonali Nagvekar. The Panjim Lawyers Forum was represented by its president Joaquim Godinho, secretary Ninad Kamat and member Ketaki Pednekar.

Goa High Court Bar Association treasurer Rama Rivonkar and several other advocates also attended the meeting in solidarity

with Kumar.