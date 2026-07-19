Doctor booked for threatening traffic cop at Malim junction

NT Reporter

Panaji

Porvorim police have registered a case against a 73-year-old doctor from Tonca, Miramar, Panaji, for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road, threatening a traffic policeman and obstructing him while he was regulating traffic following an accident at the busy Malim junction.

Police said the offence was registered on July 17 based on a complaint filed by Head Constable Sushant Mhapankar of the Traffic Cell, Porvorim. According to the complaint, Mhapankar was deployed for traffic regulation duty from 2 pm to 10 pm along with other personnel after a road accident caused heavy congestion at the junction.

The complaint said that at around 3.15 pm, the accused allegedly drove his car from the Panaji side towards Porvorim by entering the wrong lane on the bridge at high speed. When the traffic policeman signalled him to stop, the accused allegedly ignored the directions and drove the vehicle towards the complainant, forcing him to move aside.

Police said the accused threatened the traffic constable, saying, “You have no right to stop me,” and allegedly used abusive language in Konkani, including threats to kill him. When the complainant approached the vehicle, the accused allegedly pushed him before driving away towards Porvorim.

Porvorim police have registered a case under Sections 221, 132, 351(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. A notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been issued to the accused.

Further investigation is being carried out by PSI Arun Shirodkar.