3 vegetable stalls gutted in midnightblaze at Ponda’s Budhwar Peth market

NT Reporter

Ponda

Three vegetable stalls at the Ponda Municipal Council’s Budhwar Peth Vegetable Market were gutted in a fire that broke out around midnight on Friday, causing an estimated loss of Rs 60,000, according to Fire and Emergency Services officials.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary reports suggest that jute bags used to cover vegetables caught fire, which quickly spread to the wooden structures of the stalls. Fire personnel brought the blaze under control before it could spread further. No injuries were reported.

Councillor Vishwanath Dalvi visited the site and took stock of the situation. Congress leader Rajesh Verenkar also visited the affected market, interacted with the shopkeepers, expressed solidarity with them.

, and urged the authorities to expedite the damage assessment and provide timely relief to the affected vendors.