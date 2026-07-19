Attack on advocate: Legal fraternity seeks police cover

NT Reporter

Margao/Mapusa

The South Goa Advocates Association and the Mapusa Advocates Forum on Saturday strongly condemned the alleged assault on advocate Ankur Kumar while he was discharging his professional duties in connection with the implementation of orders passed by the Supreme Court of India and the Bombay High Court regarding the demolition of illegal structures at Morjim.

South Goa Advocates Association president Clovis da Costa urged the government and the police to conduct a swift, fair and thorough investigation, identify all those responsible for the alleged attack and ensure that they are brought to justice without delay. He also urged the authorities to provide adequate protection to advocates and all persons engaged in the implementation of judicial orders so that the majesty of law is upheld.

Da Costa said, “An advocate is an officer of the Court. Any attack on an advocate while performing his professional obligations is not merely an assault on an individual but a direct attack on the administration of justice and the rule of law. Such acts of violence seek to undermine the authority of the Courts and intimidate legal professionals from fearlessly

discharging their duties.”

He expressed solidarity with Kumar and wished him a speedy recovery from the injuries sustained

in the incident.

The Mapusa Advocates Forum also condemned the assault in the strongest terms. Its president, Paresh Rao, said, “We advocates are officers of the Court, and an attack on Adv. Ankur Kumar, that too in the course of his professional duties and in the presence of functionaries of the state and the police, is not merely a criminal act but an assault on the justice system and

the legal fraternity.”

“We, the MAF, request an immediate and transparent investigation,” Rao said.

The forum also urged the authorities to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of the legal fraternity, including enacting special legislation to protect advocates and the

legal community.