Plaint against Pernem MLA’s ‘illegal‘ house

NT Reporter

Pernem

Dhargal sarpanch Arjun Kandolkar has submitted a formal complaint to the Dhargal village panchayat seeking the demolition of an allegedly unauthorised residential structure, which he claimed is occupied by Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar.

In the complaint submitted on Saturday, Kandolkar alleged that the house was constructed by Girish Simepurushkar without obtaining the mandatory permissions or licences from the competent authorities and is occupied by Arlekar for the past five years despite allegedly lacking technical clearance and construction licences. Kandolkar described the structure as “purely illegal” and urged the panchayat to initiate action.

Invoking the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, Kandolkar requested the panchayat secretary to take note of the alleged violations and initiate proceedings for the demolition of the structure and restoration of the land to its original condition.

Copies of the complaint have also been forwarded to the Deputy Collector of Pernem, the Director of Panchayats, the Block Development Officer of Pernem and the Police Inspector of Pernem for necessary action.

The authorities are yet to respond to the allegations.