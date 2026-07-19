Goa vows to build on investment index feat

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Stating that NITI Aayog’s recent recognition of Goa reflects the coordinated efforts of the state government to build a transparent, efficient and future-ready investment ecosystem, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Saturday maintained that “Goa will continue building on this achievement to attract responsible investment, generate quality employment and create greater opportunities for Goan youth.”

The CMO said Goa has recorded the highest expenditure as a percentage of gross state domestic product (GSDP) on skilling and healthcare within its category; nearly 25 per cent of higher-education enrolment is in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) courses, while the state ranking first in its category in both STEM enrolment share, and vocational-training capacity.

Goa has secured fourth place among 36 states and Union territories in NITI Aayog’s Investment Friendliness Index 2026, with an overall score of 53.1.

It also ranked first among seven city states and UTs and is one of only five national ‘Top Performers’ scoring above 50.

The index assesses the strength and readiness of the investment ecosystem across eight pillars, including infrastructure, business climate, resources, regulatory ease, institutional environment, financial health, government policy and environmental resilience.

“Goa recorded its highest pillar score in Regulatory Ease at 71 per cent, followed by Institutional Environment at 66 per cent, Financial Health at 61 per cent, and Infrastructure and Resources at 56 per cent each,” the CMO statement said, pointing out, “The state also performed above the national pillar average in Business Climate at 42 per cent and Government Policy at 26 per cent.”

“Overall, Goa scored above the pillar average in seven of the eight areas assessed, reflecting broad strength across its regulatory, institutional, financial, infrastructure and human-resource ecosystem,” it added.

Furthermore, the CMO stated that “Goa’s two international airports account for nearly 3 per cent of India’s airport capacity, while its port capacity also represents around 3 per cent of the national total, despite the state contributing only about 0.35 per cent of India’s GDP; its ports also include dedicated terminals for containers, dry bulk and petroleum products.”

“Goa has the highest share of renewable energy in its power mix among all states and Union territories and maintains transmission and distribution losses at approximately 7 per cent; businesses also highlighting reliable power, minimal outages, connected roads and railways, warehousing capacity and a readily available skilled workforce,” the statement concluded.