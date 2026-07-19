Online OPD appointments made compulsory at GMC

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Aiming to encourage online appointments, the super-speciality block of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, has stopped token generation with immediate effect, at the out patients’ department for OPD registration.

The walk-in patients without online registration will now be directed to the offline counter or the senior citizen/persons with disabilities counter, as applicable.

The hospital has urged patients to book online appointments henceforth, for OPD consultations.

Each OPD department, on an average, handles around 200 patients on regular basis. At the beginning of this year, Goa Medical College and Hospital introduced online registration facility for its select departments such as orthopaedics, general surgery, ENT, medicine and dermatology.