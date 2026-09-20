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Dhavalikar counters Sawant’s ‘limitations’ remark on MGP

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NT Reporter

Ponda

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar has responded to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s remarks that the party should “know its limitations”, saying MGP is aware of its electoral strength and has a voter base of around 3,000 in every constituency.

Dhavalikar was speaking after the inaugural function of a Fugadi competition held at Khandepar.

The MGP leader said the party’s focus was on mobilising its voters and strengthening its organisation.

“We just need to awaken them and we need our workers for that,” he said, adding that the MGP had a place in the hearts of people.

Referring to Sawant’s earlier electoral defeat, Dhavalikar said that an MGP candidate contesting from Pali constituency had contributed to a split in votes that resulted in Sawant’s defeat in 2007.

He also said the BJP-MGP alliance was a strategic decision taken at the central level and would continue as long as it remained beneficial to both parties.

Dhavalikar said that MGP ruled Goa for 17 years and all are aware of their people-oriented policies and programmes.

“People who are 50 years and above know the history,” he added.

However, Ponda BJP leader Vishwanath Dalvi disputed Dhavalikar’s claim over Pali.

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