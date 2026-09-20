Valpoi’s multi-sport complex takes shape at Hathwada

NT Reporter

Valpoi

Work on the cricket stadium and indoor sports complex at Hathwada in Valpoi is progressing, with the playing field, high-mast floodlights and major structures taking shape.

The project, being executed by the Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA), is estimated to cost around Rs 45 crore. It is likely to be completed by November, an official associated with the project said on condition of anonymity.

The foundation stone was laid by Valpoi MLA and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane as part of efforts to provide modern sporting and recreational facilities to residents, particularly the youth of Valpoi and surrounding areas.

A recent view of the site shows that the natural playing surface has been substantially developed, while several high-mast lighting towers have already been installed around the cricket ground. Construction of the adjoining indoor stadium and supporting facilities is under way, along with earthwork and other site-development activities.

The project includes a full-sized cricket field with three pitches designed in accordance with ICC guidelines and dedicated cricket practice nets.

The floodlighting system will allow players to practise and local matches and tournaments to be organised after dusk.

The indoor stadium

will accommodate badminton, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, netball and other disciplines, providing year-round training facilities irrespective of weather conditions.

The complex will also feature a 25-metre, eight-lane outdoor swimming pool built to Olympic standards for training, competitions and recreation. A perimeter walking track, an open-air gymnasium fitted with weather-resistant equipment and other public amenities are also included in the development programme.

Once completed, the complex is expected to reduce the need for Valpoi’s sportspersons to travel elsewhere for specialised coaching and competition-standard infrastructure.

It could also serve as a permanent venue for school and inter-club competitions, cricket tournaments, coaching camps and talent-identification programmes, while encouraging greater participation in sports among children, women and senior citizens.

Local sports enthusiasts have welcomed the progress and expressed hope that GSUDA will complete the remaining work within the projected November deadline.