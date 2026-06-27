Drug-free campaign needs parents’ participation: CM

Sankhali: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said creating a drug-free society requires the active participation of parents and cannot be achieved by the government alone.

Speaking after flagging off an anti-drug awareness motorcycle rally organised by the Bicholim Police Station on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Sawant said the ‘Drug-Free India’ campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being implemented effectively across the country through government agencies.

He also praised the initiative undertaken by the Bicholim Police Station and said only collective efforts could make the campaign successful.

The rally commenced from the Ravindra Bhavan in Sankhali and passed through various parts of Sankhali before concluding at the Bicholim Police Station.

Police Inspector Vijay Rane said many young people initially consume narcotic substances out of curiosity, entertainment or for fun, but experimentation often develops into serious addiction.

“Such addiction has devastating consequences not only for the individuals involved but also for their families and society as a whole. It often destroys family life and adversely affects the future of young people,” he said.

Rane asked parents to remain vigilant and ensure that their children stay away from harmful substances. He also said that the police and the government are carrying out their responsibilities diligently to combat drug abuse and trafficking.