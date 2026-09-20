Embryologist Dr Shravani Parker gets Young Achiever Award

NT Reporter

Panaji

Dr Shravani Parker received the Embryology Excellence – Young Achiever Award at the ISAR ART Excellence Awards 2026, organised by the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), in Udaipur, on Saturday.

The award recognises Dr Parker’s work in clinical embryology, education, research and the development of assisted reproductive technology in Goa. With a background in Clinical Embryology and Reproductive Sciences, Dr Parker has been involved in the field of IVF and assisted reproduction, combining laboratory expertise with education, research and professional training. A major milestone in her work has been the co-founding of Kasturi Repro Assist Concepts’ Embryology Training and Research Centre at Old Goa.

More than 2,000 students and learners have benefited so far, gaining exposure

to the principles and practical aspects of IVF, ICSI, embryo culture, cryopreservation, micromanipulation and other laboratory procedures involved in assisted reproduction.

Dr Parker has also been involved in increasing awareness and understanding of IVF and reproductive technologies in Goa. KRC has developed associations and collaborations with educational institutions and colleges to promote learning in embryology and reproductive sciences. It has also been involved in research publications, academic collaborations and scientific writing related to IVF and assisted reproductive technology.