Lobo defends Calangute utility works

NT Reporter

Calangute

Calangute MLA Michael Lobo on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction of an underground

box channel near the Calangute market and reviewed the progress of the work, which is aimed at accommodating power, internet and water utilities.

The box channel, being constructed along the stretch from the fish market towards the Dayanand Bandodkar statue, is designed to allow internet and power cables, along with a water pipeline, to pass underground.

He said the facility would reduce the need for repeated excavation of the road to lay or repair utility lines.

The Calangute MLA said the work was intended to address recurring issues such as power disruptions and loss of internet connectivity, while also facilitating future utility works.

“The work started last Friday and we want to complete it before the tourism season begins in full swing,” Lobo said.

Development works should be assessed on the basis of facts and the larger public interest, he said.

“A lot is being said by a few people who are either misinformed or are choosing to create confusion. Development cannot move forward if every necessary improvement is turned into an issue. Concerns are welcome, but they should be based on facts,” Lobo said.

His comments came amid objections raised by a social activist in the area, who allegedly questioned whether the work was properly planned.

The activist also raised concerns over the timing

of the excavation, particularly during the ongoing Ganesh festival, and claimed that the digging could cause inconvenience during the 11th-day Ganesh immersion.

Lobo said the focus was on improving infrastructure, ensuring smoother movement and providing for long-term utility management in Calangute.