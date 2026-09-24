Ending chaos: Atal Setu exit opens for Bardez-bound traffic

Traffic congestion eases along the stretch

Panaji: Stung by criticism over traffic chaos in the last few days, the state government on Wednesday opened an exit point on the Atal Setu for motorists travelling from Merces and Bambolim towards Porvorim, Calangute and other destinations. There were traffic concerns around the newly inaugurated Porvorim elevated corridor.

According to a Traffic Police advisory, motorists, except two-wheelers, travelling from Merces towards Porvorim and Calangute can use the Atal Setu from the Merces side with effect from Wednesday.

They have to exit the Atal Setu near Hotel Neo Majestic in Porvorim, before the entry point of the Porvorim corridor.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution while entering the service road and follow instructions from Traffic Police personnel.

However, no signboards had been installed at the newly opened exit point as of Wednesday.

The move also does not address the concerns of commuters travelling on the elevated corridor from Guirim towards Panaji, for whom no exit has been provided.

Superintendent of police (traffic) Prabhod Shirvoikar said motorists coming from Margao or Bambolim and heading towards Calangute or other destinations could use the exit near Majestic.

“Those coming from Margao or Bambolim and wishing to go to Calangute or somewhere else can take the exit near Majestic. The police have been deployed and the situation is being monitored,” Shirvoikar said, urging motorists to keep to the left lane before taking the exit.

Porvorim MLA and minister Rohan Khaunte said the next step will be to facilitate motorists coming from Calangute, Aldona, Verem, Nerul and Britona to move upwards and take the elevated corridor.

He said improvements are being carried out continuously in consultation with technical experts and consultants.

“We will give local support, if required. The issue has to be resolved. They have sought seven days’ time,” Khaunte said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, responding to reporters’ questions, said the first solution to the traffic-related issues will be seen shortly following the opening of the exit.

The exit is intended to provide an additional route for motorists and ease traffic congestion on the busy stretch.