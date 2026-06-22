In Ponda’s hilly region, poor rainfall revives land rights demand by farmers

Mahesh Gaonkar

Ponda: Seasonal farmers cultivating traditional hilltop plots in Farmagudi, Curti, Betoda and Borim have said their livelihoods are under threat from erratic weather, crop damage caused by wild animals and the absence of legal ownership rights. They have urged the government to introduce a scheme on the lines of the ‘Mhaje Ghar’ initiative to recognise traditional cultivation rights and extend benefits to growers.

Farmers said a weak monsoon in June and prolonged heat damaged crops such as tavashi, padwal, kakdi, karayte, ghoshale and chibud, which are cultivated by Malekar families and form an important source of seasonal income.

“We planted tavashi, padwal and other vegetables in May hoping the rains would arrive on time. Instead, the sun scorched everything,” said farmer Sudhakar Gaonkar of Betoda.

Farmers also reported crop losses caused due to the movement of gaurs. Uttam Gaude said herds of the animals had repeatedly entered cultivated plots and destroyed freshly germinated crops. He said seasonal vegetable cultivation had become crucial for many families after rising labour costs made paddy farming increasingly difficult. At Guditemb in Farmagudi, where around 30 families continue traditional cultivation, farmers said the lack of land ownership documents remains a major concern.

Nilu Krishna Gaude said his family had farmed the land for generations but still lacked legal title.

According to farmers, the absence of ownership documents prevents them from accessing several government schemes, subsidies and other forms of assistance.

Curti farmer Sudhakar Gaude said that just as the government recognised housing issues through

the Mhaje Ghar scheme, farmers needed similar recognition. They have proposed a scheme titled ‘Mhaje Shet, Mhajo Malo’ to regularise long-held agricultural plots, secure livelihoods and support traditional farming practices.

‘Lack of land titles keeps many Malekar farmers out of schemes’

PONDA: Many Malekar farmers cultivating

seasonal vegetable crops in Ponda are unable to avail themselves of government subsidy schemes because they do not possess ownership documents for the land they farm, Ponda Taluka Zonal Agriculture Officer Omkar Dessai said.

Dessai said the issue has become more pronounced at a time when poor rainfall in June has affected agricultural activity and crop damage from gaurs continues to be a concern in several areas.

He said the Agriculture Department is assisting farmers through schemes covering fencing, water supply facilities, irrigation pumps and water storage tanks, while also working to ensure that subsidy benefits reach eligible beneficiaries without delay.

“The late monsoon disrupted farming operations and created uncertainty among cultivators. The Directorate of Agriculture and the Ponda Agriculture Department are assisting farmers through various schemes,” Dessai said.

Referring to Malekar cultivators, who grow seasonal crops such as cucumber in the hilly areas of Farmagudi,

Curti, Betoda and Borim, he said many of them cultivate leased or landlord-owned land.

“A significant number of seasonal farmers cultivate land belonging to other landowners, making them ineligible for several departmental benefits,” Dessai said.

He said solar-powered battery fencing has emerged as an effective measure to protect crops from gaurs.

However, many cultivators are unable to avail themselves of the scheme because they lack ownership documents for the land under cultivation.

Dessai said the department is continuing efforts to improve farmers’ access to government support through subsidy schemes, digital initiatives such as the M-Krishi platform and regular engagement with cultivators. He said the online platform is expected to facilitate faster processing and disbursement of subsidies.