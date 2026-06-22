Traditional harvests

A couple harvests tisreos (clams) and oysters from a traditional wooden canoe in the waters of Cavelossim. Shell fishing continues to provide a vital source of livelihood for many families living along the state’s coastal waterways. | Amati Konduri
A couple harvests tisreos (clams) and oysters from a traditional wooden canoe in the waters of Cavelossim. Shell fishing continues to provide a vital source of livelihood for many families living along the state’s coastal waterways. | Amati Konduri
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