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Traditional harvests

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A couple harvests tisreos (clams) and oysters from a traditional wooden canoe in the waters of Cavelossim. Shell fishing continues to provide a vital source of livelihood for many families living along the state’s coastal waterways. | Amati Konduri

A couple harvests tisreos (clams) and oysters from a traditional wooden canoe in the waters of Cavelossim. Shell fishing continues to provide a vital source of livelihood for many families living along the state’s coastal waterways. | Amati Konduri

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