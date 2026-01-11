Environment panel clears dump material handling near Purvatali Rai at Surla

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Goa State Environment Appraisal Committee has granted environmental clearance recommendation to VM Salgaocar and Brothers Pvt Ltd for handling dump material located outside its lease area on private property in Surla, subject to stringent biodiversity protection and compensatory plantation conditions.

“The project proponent to obtain a NOC from the Goa State Biodiversity Board specifically for the Purvatali Rai Surla biodiversity heritage site which is located approximately 0.76km from the dump handling area,” states the recommendation.

It also mandates maintaining a 20-metre buffer radius from tower structures, exceeding the standard ground and horizontal clearance requirements.

The committee has mandated plantation at a density of 2,500 trees per hectare across 13.9 hectares, totalling 34,750 trees. Any tree cutting will require prior permission, with compulsory compensatory plantation at a

one-to-three ratio.

The proposal was examined at the 266th Goa-SEAC meeting held on December 8, 2025. After scrutiny of documents, the committee decided to conduct a site inspection, which was carried out on December 11, 2025.

During the inspection, SEAC members noted that the dump had been operational since 2005 and contained material with approximately 45 to 50 per cent purity.

Project representatives said dry screening would be undertaken on-site, with the processed material transported via a jetty owned by the company located 9.5 kilometres away, involving both public and private roads.

The site was observed to be covered with Acacia trees interspersed with local species along the perimeter. The committee also recorded the presence of 13 interconnected settling ponds and sought detailed plans showing discharge points to the nearest nallah or river, along with water quality parameters.

The crossing of a Tamnar power line through the site raised the need for approvals from relevant authorities.

The proximity of the Purvatali Rai Surla biodiversity heritage site, located approximately 0.76km from the dump handling area, was flagged as a critical factor requiring adherence to protection guidelines.