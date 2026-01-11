Margao polls: S Goa Cong urge top brass to forge GFP tie-up

NT Reporter

Margao

Members of the South Goa Congress Committee representing the Fatorda block, Melwin Fernandes and Yogesh Nagvekar, have written to the national Congress leadership seeking its immediate intervention to forge an alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) for the forthcoming Margao Municipal Council elections, scheduled to be held in the

next few months.

In their communication, the two leaders said that 50 per cent of the 11 seats in the Fatorda constituency should be allotted to the Congress Fatorda block, stating that the party has been in an understanding with the

GFP since 2022.

They said that the Congress and GFP had previously contested the municipal elections together and secured a majority of seats.

Referring to the Zilla Panchayat elections, they said the Congress had supported the GFP in areas falling within Congress territory and added that it was only appropriate for the GFP to reciprocate by allotting 50 per cent of the seats to the Congress in Fatorda.

“We previously campaigned jointly in the municipal elections and secured a majority of the seats. Given that Congress supported the GFP during the Zilla Panchayat elections within Congress territory, it is only fitting that the GFP reciprocates by designating fifty

percent of the seats to Congress in Fatorda. While the GFP represents strong candidates, the Congress, despite being in alliance, must preserve its distinct identity by nominating candidates on a unified Congress-GFP panel. It is imperative to initiate discussions with the GFP at this juncture regarding the allocation of seats,” the letter said.