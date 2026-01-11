Industrialist Dempo honoured with Italy’s prestigious award

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Noted Goan industrialist and philanthropist, Shrinivas Dempo on Saturday was honoured with the ‘Cavaliere dell’Ordine della Stella d’Italia’ – ‘Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy’ – one of the highest civilian awards of the Republic of Italy, at the hands of the Consul General of Italy in Mumbai, Walter Ferrara, at a special

investiture ceremony held in Panaji on Saturday.

Dempo has been the Honorary Vice Consul of Italy in Goa since 2013.

Ferrara, speaking on the occasion, said that Dempo, as the representative of the Italian Republic in Goa, has helped on many occasions in a very substantial way to force the Indo-Italian relations, as also providing a helping hand to the Italian nationals, during their presence in Goa for different reasons. “I have always appreciated his spirit of co-operation,” he added.

Speaking further, Ferrara stated that “as the Honorary Vice Consul of Italy in Goa, Dempo has consistently demonstrated great professionalism in promoting and strengthening ties between my country, and the local community, and his contribution has always been fundamental to the success of numeral initiatives, particularly related to sensitive cases involving Italian citizens, residing in or passing through the state of Goa.”

Dempo, in his address, said that Goa has always shared a unique historic and cultural connection with Italy and Europe, rooted in openness, enterprise and dialogue. “This award to me symbolises this enduring relationship,” he added, pointing out that the recognition was not merely personal, but reflects the collective efforts of many institutions and individuals, with whom he had the privilege to work with over the years.

“In today’s interconnected world relationships between nations are strengthened not only by the governments, but also by people-to-people engagements, through business education, culture, and innovations,” he observed, mentioning that Italy’s emphasis particularly on excellence, craftsmanship and sustainability resonates deeply with his own beliefs.

Consul General’s wife Olga Ferrara; Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Naik; Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Sadanand Tanawade; Minister for Public Works, Digambar Kamat; Minister for Panchayati Raj, Mauvin Godinho; Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes; industrialists Audhut Timblo and Dattaraj Salgaocar; and members of the Dempo family, among others were present at the

investiture ceremony.