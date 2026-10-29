Five-year contract renewal for GMC cardiac staff gets govt nod

Porvorim: The Cabinet has approved the renewal of contracts for all doctors and staff working in the cardiac department of Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) for five years, from 2026 to 2031, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, Sawant said the government had also approved filling 178 staff nurse positions on a contractual basis. Nurses currently working against leave vacancies will be continued first, while the remaining positions will be filled subsequently.

The Cabinet also approved the contractual appointment of two physiotherapists at GMC’s paediatric neurorehabilitation centre. It granted ex post facto approval for expenditure of Rs 9.11 crore incurred by GMC’s biochemistry department, blood bank and pathology department.

In another decision, the State Information Commission will be transferred from the Department of Information and Publicity to the General Administration Department.

The Cabinet also cleared the Integrated College Programme, under which German language training will be introduced on a pilot basis for nursing students at Government Nursing College and Sai Nursing College during the academic year 2026–27. The programme is intended to equip students with foreign language skills for opportunities in the global healthcare sector.

The Cabinet further approved the creation of 16 posts for the newly established Kushavati collectorate.

For drinking water infrastructure, a 3,000-square-metre plot at Salaulim will be transferred from the Water Resources Department to the Department of Drinking Water for the establishment of a drinking water plant.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a fair price shop at Moira in Bardez through a special relaxation granted in the public interest.

Additionally, nine laboratory assistants and two workshop instructors will be appointed on a contractual basis at Goa Engineering College, Farmagudi, until the regular posts are filled.