Sanjivani revival: Farmers demand fair cane prices, timely payments

Question announcement timing, warn against poll promise without firm guarantees

Ponda: The proposed reopening of Goa’s only sugar factory, Sanjivani Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd. in Dharbandora has renewed hopes among sugarcane growers and workers. However, questions have been raised over the timing of the announcement with some farmers warning that it could become an election stunt unless concrete safeguards are provided.

The government is pursuing the revival under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, with Sangli-based Credo Impex Pvt Ltd involved in discussions. A meeting attended by company representatives, Agriculture Director Chandrahas Dessai, Administrator Nitin Bakhale and sugarcane growers on Wednesday examined the proposed revival and pending issues.

“The factory will be restarted under the PPP model, with the coming month being used to complete pending formalities before planting begins. The actual plantation will start from December to January,” said Director of Agriculture Chandrahas Dessai.

Dessai said around 1,500 farmers were associated with sugarcane cultivation before the factory closed in 2019. “We want clear commitments on procurement, cane prices, transportation, timely payments, water, fertilisers and quality seedlings,” said farmers at the meeting, while also insisting that the benefits extend to growers across Goa rather than a limited group.

The company is expected to assess the machinery and plant, identify repairs required and review the infrastructure. Operations are tentatively targeted for the next crushing season in December 2027, subject to technical, administrative and legal clearances.

The adequacy of local sugarcane production to sustain the plant was a concern raised.

Company representatives said that procurement from Goa alone may not be sufficient to sustain the plant and that supplies from neighbouring states may be necessary. In light of this, farmers demanded clarity on how local growers will be prioritised and the minimum procurement rates.

They also sought a transparent PPP arrangement specifying cane prices, payment schedules and the respective responsibilities of the government and the private partner.

“Our support will depend on whether the revival delivers tangible, long-term benefits,” said farmers.

The company is also considering an ethanol plant to improve the project’s financial sustainability and reduce its dependence on sugar production. Farmers and workers will want clarity on how the expansion would improve returns for growers, create jobs and strengthen employment security.

Workers’ dues still unresolved

Ponda: While the proposed revival of Sanjivani Sugar Factory has raised hopes of restarting operations, farmers raised the issue of the uncertain status of its former employees.

Company representatives said skilled workers could be considered for employment at the renovated plant. However, workers said they want firm assurances on their outstanding dues, employment status, terms of re-engagement and whether existing employees will receive preference.

Around 80 permanent and 69 temporary workers are awaiting resolution of their outstanding service-related and settlement claims.

A meeting between the workers’ union leadership and the Agriculture Secretary is expected to address their pending demands. The settlement file has reportedly been processed, with a resolution expected within 20 to 25 days.