Water supply to areas in S Goa to be partially hit from October 31

Panaji: Water supply to several areas across Goa is likely to be partially affected on October 31 and in the following days due to a 24-hour shutdown of the 100 MLD water treatment plant at Xelpem, also known as the JICA water treatment plant.

The shutdown is scheduled from 8 am on October 31 to 8 am on November 1 to carry out interfacing work between the existing plant and an additional 100 MLD plant being set up under the Salaulim Water Supply Project (SWSP), executive engineer Harsha Kakodkar of the Department of Drinking Water’s WD V division, Sanguem, said in a public notice.

The areas to be affected include parts of Sanguem, including Netravali, Zambaulim and Rivona; Sanvordem, including Guddemol; Shiroda; Quepem; Balli pumping station; Gudi, Margao; Fatorda, Raia, Fatepur, Handka, Loutolim, Cansaulim, Nagoa; Cuncolim, Curtorim, Nuvem, Cortalim, Dabolim, Vasco, and areas under the Mormugao constituency. The department has cautioned that supply to tail-end areas of Cortalim, Dabolim, Vasco and Mormugao may take an additional two days to return to normal after the shutdown.

However, the 160 MLD Salaulim water treatment plant will remain fully operational during this period, the notice said.