Margao garden revamp, sports arena, automated parking get in-principle nod; GSUDA to execute

Margao: Three public infrastructure proposals in Margao—redevelopment of the Portuguese-era municipal garden opposite the council building, a multipurpose sports arena on 5,789 sqm of land, and an automated above-ground parking facility on approximately 1,500 sqm of government land—have got in-principle approval. The orders, however, do not authorise immediate construction.

The proposals were placed by PWD Minister Digambar Kamat two days ago. All three are to be taken forward through Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA).

For the municipal garden, Margao Municipal Council administrator Srineth Kothwale approved in principle redevelopment involving landscaping, illumination, improved pathways, seating, garden furniture, plantation, accessibility improvements and other public amenities.

The final scope, layout, technical feasibility and cost will be determined by the implementing agency in consultation with MMC.

The order directs that the garden’s existing character, greenery, mature trees and public accessibility be preserved. The chief officer has also been directed to verify ownership, boundaries, area and records, and identify any legal or administrative impediments.

The sports arena would include futsal and pickleball courts, a walking or jogging track, lighting, seating, landscaping and supporting amenities. Drinking water, sanitation, pedestrian circulation, drainage and safety provisions are also envisaged, subject to technical feasibility.

Kothwale stated that the project aims to strengthen public sports and recreational infrastructure, promote fitness and encourage youth participation in sports. The chief officer has

been directed to coordinate with the authorities to prepare a Detailed Project Report and obtain necessary administrative and technical sanctions.

The garden and sports arena proposals will be submitted for consideration under the Integrated Development of Major Towns scheme or another eligible state or central government-funded scheme.

The third proposal involves an automated electro-mechanical above-ground parking system on approximately 1,500 sqm of Town and Country Planning (TCP) land in Margao.

The stated objectives include improving public parking infrastructure, reducing traffic congestion and supporting planned urban development.