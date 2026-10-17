GHRC finds no human rights violation in smart meter rollout

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) has found no human rights violation in the ongoing installation of smart electricity meters in the state, but has recommended that the Electricity Department issue notices to consumers before replacing existing meters.

In its October 16 inquiry report, the Commission said smart meter installation was mandated under the statutory framework of the Electricity

Act, 2003.

“The Commission is of the view that the installation of smart meters can be continued in Goa and adequate awareness needs to be created in respect of smart meters,” the report said.

The Commission had initiated a suo motu inquiry after a news report published in local dailies on May 9 raised concerns over the manner in which the meters were being installed.

With Goa having more than seven lakh electricity consumers, the Commission appointed advocate Abhijit Gosavi as amicus curiae to assist in examining complaints. The Electricity Department, represented by advocate Neehal Vernekar, defended the rollout, arguing that Central Electricity Authority regulations made smart meters mandatory in areas with communication networks and did not require prior consumer consent.

The amicus curiae argued that general advertisements could not replace the specific three-day notice required for individual consumers. He also raised concerns about data privacy, access to consumption records and possible cybersecurity risks.

On privacy, the Commission accepted the department’s argument that the data concerned electricity consumption. It said there was no material to substantiate claims that additional personal information was being collected. The Commission also found insufficient evidence to establish alleged health hazards from radiation emitted by smart meters and their meshed network technology.

The GHRC recommended that the department replace existing meters only after issuing notices to consumers through electricity bills on an area-wise basis or following the prescribed procedure.

“The Commission does not find any human rights violations in the process of change of meters as the Respondent is providing electricity continuously though there may be infractions in implementation of the scheme,” the report said.

The department has been asked to submit its comments, including details of action taken or proposed, by December 18.