Film industry offers careers beyond acting, upgrade your skills, Sawant tells students

NT Reporter

Margao

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday urged children to explore career opportunities across the film industry, including scriptwriting and technical roles, rather than limiting themselves to acting or film production. He also stressed the importance of skill development.

Speaking to students at the Bulbul Children’s International Film Festival (BCIFF) at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, Sawant said that Goa’s film culture had developed alongside the state’s hosting of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which has been organised for the past 24 to 25 years.

“With the Bulbul Children’s International Film Festival (BCIFF), the youngsters, especially from the South, are fortunate to get the opportunity to observe how films are produced and directed in different countries. More than 20 countries have participated in this film festival. International juries have arrived here,” he said.

He urged them to consider the range of careers available in the film industry, including production, filmmaking, scriptwriting, etc. “This is a massive industry in our country,” he said, adding that an exhibition at the festival showed the various stages of filmmaking, from scriptwriting to shooting across different departments.

He urged students to explore these opportunities early and develop innovative thinking.

“We shouldn’t limit ourselves to merely becoming clerks or peons. We must cultivate innovative ideas in our minds. We should foster innovative thinking from this stage onward and build true passion,” he said.

Sawant also spoke about educational opportunities introduced in the state, including an Agricultural College, Fisheries College, Veterinary College, Forensic Science College and the International School of Law.

He said that the government had introduced 17 skill modules across industrial training institutes (ITIs), offering practical training for students with different academic abilities and interests.

“An exceptionally bright student might proceed to IIT or NIT, but for students with average academic inclinations, various practical courses are available at ITIs,” he said. Sawant said that students could train in trades such as plumbing, electrical work, fashion design, catering and cooking, depending on their interests.

“This is why we affirm that alongside physical infrastructure, our government has consistently focused on building human resource capacity. For a developed Goa to emerge, we fundamentally need developed youth, skilled youth, and professional young men and women. That is the mission we are dedicated to,”

he said.