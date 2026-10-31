GHRC wants Bethoda ind units monitored to prevent foul odour

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) has recommended continued monitoring of industrial units operated by United Spirits Ltd and United Breweries Ltd, located at Bethoda, Ponda to prevent a recurrence of foul odour reported by nearby residents.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of the issue after a report published in The Navhind Times on July 23, 2026, highlighted residents’ complaints about foul odour and pollution allegedly emanating from the industrial units.

It subsequently issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Directorate of Health Services, Directorate of Industries, Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), Bethora village panchayat and Ponda Sub-District Hospital, besides the industrial establishment.

During the proceedings, the commission considered submissions made by counsels representing the Bethora panchayat and United Spirits Ltd.

A joint inspection

conducted on August 5 found foul odour within the company’s premises following which the Bethora panchayat issued a notice to the company under the Goa Panchayat

Raj Act. It directed the company to remove effluent treatment plant (ETP) sludge from its premises and the nallah, stop the discharge of waste and take measures to eliminate foul odour and pollution.

A subsequent inspection on September 23 found no discharge into the nallah and recorded a reduction in foul odour.

The latest inspection, conducted on October 26, also found no discharge into the Bethora nallah and a reduction in foul odour. The commission noted that the company had installed physical netting and undertaken plantation within its premises to minimise the spread of odour. The company had also shifted the sludge to a common treatment facility.

The commission recommended that the GSPCB, the concerned panchayat and health authorities continue monitoring the premises to prevent a recurrence of the problem.