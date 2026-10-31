Submit Mapusa footpath report in 4 weeks: HC

NT Reporter

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the Mapusa Municipal Council to submit a detailed report on encroachments affecting footpaths in the town and provide a plan for clearing obstructions and completing the work.

The division bench of Justice Valmiki Menezes and Justice Amit Jamsandekar issued the directions while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Goa Foundation through its secretary Claude Alvares.

The court also issued directions concerning the restoration, clearance and completion of pedestrian footpaths along key stretches in Mapusa.

During the hearing, Advocate General Devidas Pangam informed the court that the Public Works Department had completed 85% of the work on the footpath stretch connecting the clock tower to the taxi stand. The remaining work is expected to be completed within three months.

However, the bench expressed dissatisfaction with an affidavit submitted by the Municipality’s Chief Officer concerning the stretch from the clock tower to St Xavier’s College.

Observing that the affidavit lacked essential details about existing encroachments, the court directed the Chief Officer to file a fresh, comprehensive affidavit within four weeks.

The affidavit must include a layout plan specifying the exact dimensions, locations and nature of all encroachments, along with the names of the encroachers and photographs of the affected areas. The council must also provide a clear timeline and action plan for removing obstructions, demarcating missing sections of footpaths and identifying unusable portions on the right-hand side of the road.

Regarding the footpath stretch from the clock tower to Duler football ground, where heavy debris dumping was reported, the court directed the Chief Officer to ensure that all debris and physical obstacles were cleared promptly to facilitate pedestrian movement.

The court directed that all required affidavits and plans be submitted within four weeks.