LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

ST quota conundrum

Bombay High Court’s interim stay on the issuance of the notification estimating Goa’s scheduled tribes (ST) population has dealt another setback to the long-pending demand for political reservation. The HC order has restrained the census commissioner from notifying Goa’s estimated ST population. The order could delay political reservation for the community before the 2027 Assembly elections. Bungling by the government has once again betrayed the original inhabitants of the state. The Chief Minister’s and cabinet ministers’ statements supporting reservation ring hollow when the government’s representations in the High Court have resulted in a stalemate. The ST community reservation deserves clarity, accountability and speedy action, not political posturing and empty assurances. The future of Goa’s original inhabitants cannot be held hostage to political convenience. Their legitimate demand for political representation must not be reduced to another unfulfilled promise of which there is a long list.

Vinay Dwivedi, Benaulim

Criminal negligence

A devastating late-night fire gutted some 129 shops at Vasco’s Sunday market, destroying goods worth crores of rupees and shattering traders’ livelihoods right before Diwali. While Chief Minister Pramod Sawant promised maximum financial assistance, critical questions remain: when will relief arrive, and will it be enough? This tragic incident proves the government has learned nothing from the Birch club inferno in Arpora that claimed 25 lives. It is appalling that the administration squanders vast public funds on endless entertainment events throughout the year, yet fails to allocate money for basic fire safety measures, fixing faulty electrical installations, or maintaining non-functional firefighting equipment in Goa’s crucial markets. Neglecting public safety while indulging in frivolous spending is an unpardonable failure of governance.

Jerry Fernandes, Saligao

Foiling bank robberies

Banks in India have several counters, cabins and seating arrangements, maybe CCTV cameras and a guard may or may not be present. The teller/cashier’s counter would have a glass panel and a small opening to receive or hand over the cash and this counter is most vulnerable to be looted. To prevent this, the glass doors at the bank’s entrance could be replaced with automated doors so that in case of a robbery, the teller, manager or other staff could press strategically placed buttons that would automatically close the doors. Simultaneously, a siren could go off to inform the public and police that something is amiss inside the bank and help is required. The suggestion, if implemented in all the banks, may involve substantial expenses. But the amount would be well-spent to avoid banks being plundered or the staff and customers being harassed and beaten.

Sridhar D Iyer, Caranzalem

Poll outcome claims

The recent MLC election results across 28 seats in four states triggered contrasting claims from the NDA and the INDIA bloc. Because graduate and teachers’ constituencies restrict voting to registered educators and graduates, these polls do not reflect general mood of the people. Contesting 12 seats, Congress’ victory in Nagpur alongside a total blank in Karnataka were major setbacks, drawing a sharp jibe from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding its dismal performance. However, Modi ignored the Congress win in RSS headquarters Nagpur. Opposition parties argued that using paper ballots enabled key victories against the ruling party in high-profile constituencies—including PM Modi’s Varanasi, UP Deputy Chief Minister M Keshav Prasad Maurya’s Prayagraj, and Lucknow. Highlighting these results, Opposition leaders contend that ballot voting truly reflected public sentiment, serving as a no-confidence motion against government policies.

Bidyut K Chatterjee, Faridabad

Power of unity

Nothing is more sacred to India’s citizens than the nation’s unity and integrity. A united people can bring about a harmonious blend of peace and tranquillity. Unity is in itself a power, as it brings a host of nation-preserving qualities with it. Unity in diversity, ultimately, leads to peace. Individually, we are one drop. Together we are an ocean (nation). The splendid ‘unity in diversity’ slogan says it all; differences cannot act as obstacles in nurturing a country’s unity. When a country is ravaged by terror, buildings may crash, people may die, but it is the indomitable trust and faith of the people in one another that lifts a country out of the depths. National Unity Day or Rastriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of “iron man” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola