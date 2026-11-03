GSL to build three warships for Navy

NT Reporter

Panaji

Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), Vasco, on Monday signed its largest order so far with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the construction of three advanced warships for the Indian Navy.

The MoD inked the contract valued at Rs 53,866.5 crore for the manufacture of eight next generation corvettes (NGC) for the Navy – GSL will undertake the construction of three NGCs and Garden Reach Shipyard Ltd, Kolkata, will be responsible for making the remaining five vessels. The contract is a milestone for GSL and underlines its position as one of the country’s prominent defence shipbuilding companies.

The defence PSU secured the deal through a competitive bidding process.

The landmark order also strengthens GSL’s order book and reinforces its position as a key contributor to India’s indigenous defence shipbuilding programme.

The eight NGCs will be constructed according to an indigenous design developed by the Indian Navy, incorporating modern shipbuilding technologies and advanced combat systems.

The warships will be equipped to undertake a range of operational roles, including anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare and anti- submarine warfare. Their induction in the defence fleet will enhance the Indian Navy’s capabilities in maritime surveillance, escort operations, deterrence, coastal defence and search-and-attack missions.

“The prestigious project reflects the confidence reposed in the company’s proven shipbuilding capabilities, technical expertise and established track record in the construction of sophisticated naval platforms. The programme will further strengthen the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem, generate employment opportunities and provide a significant impetus to domestic ancillary industries and MSMEs,” said GSL.

For Goa, the local construction of latest warships is a boost to the state’s indigenous shipbuilding expertise. The Defence Ministry signed the contract with the two shipyards after the cabinet committee on security gave approval to ministry’s major procurement proposal.

The construction of the eight ships is expected to generate approximately 72 lakh per-day employment in the two shipyards and 460 lakh per-day jobs in ancillary industries as well as MSMEs over the next ten years.