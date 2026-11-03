CM to review traffic snarl near KA

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said he would review the traffic situation near the Kala Academy in Panaji following severe congestion reported in the area during the recently-held events.

The capital city witnessed major traffic disruptions over the weekend as large crowds attending events such as Oktoberfest and the Ironman triathlon added to the pressure on the city’s already busy road network.

The congestion was particularly severe along the Mandovi riverfront, with vehicles piling up on the stretch connecting Miramar, Campal and the Old Secretariat.

Several commuters reported being stuck in traffic for nearly an hour, while residents and visitors faced difficulties navigating the busy roads.

The heavy movement of vehicles around the Kala Academy area, coupled with the influx of visitors attending the festivities, further aggravated the situation, leading to tailback and delay.

Reacting to the traffic concerns, the Chief Minister said he would take a review of the situation near the Kala Academy.

“Let’s see; I will take a review,” he said, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The recurring traffic congestion has raised concerns among commuters and local residents, particularly as major events continue to draw large crowds to the capital city.