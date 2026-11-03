Birch fire: HC orders Rs 20L each asinterim solatium for victims’ families

NT Reporter

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday directed Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra and their company to deposit Rs 20 lakh per victim with the court as ex-gratia interim compensation for the families of 25 people killed in the Birch nightclub fire on December 6, 2025.

The High Court bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar heard the matter. After the hearing, the court finalised the ex-gratia interim compensation of Rs 20 lakh each, without prejudice to any other claims that the kin may wish to pursue, advocate Prachi Sawant, representing the victims’ families, informed.

The victims included 20 employees and five tourists. The order came in a suo motu PIL initiated by the High Court over the Arpora fire tragedy.

The amount is in addition to Rs 2 lakh already paid by the company to its employees.

Of the fresh Rs 20 lakh, the High Court directed that Rs 5 lakh must be deposited by November 16, another Rs 5 lakh by December and the balance by February 7, 2027.

Families of four of the five tourist victims have also separately filed complaints before the consumer forum.

The next hearing in the case before the High Court is scheduled for

December 2.

The Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand following the fire tragedy and were subsequently brought back to India. They are facing criminal proceedings in connection with the tragedy.

The High Court has been monitoring the matter, including issues concerning relief and compensation for the victims’ families.