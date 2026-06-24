Gusty winds bring down tree near CM’s residence, 2 vehicles damaged

NT Reporter

Panaji

A huge tree came crashing down due to gusty winds, damaging two cars near the Chief Minister’s official residence at Altinho, Panaji, on Tuesday evening.

No one was injured in

the incident.

The cars were parked on either side of the road.

One of the vehicles reportedly belongs to former deputy chief minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, who had come to meet the Chief Minister, sources said.

The occupants of the other car had also come to meet the Chief Minister.

Soon after the incident, personnel from the Panaji Fire Station reached the site and cleared the road for traffic while carefully removing the fallen tree from the damaged vehicles.

According to information, the Fire and Emergency Services Department responded to more than 31 tree-fall calls across the state on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently stated that the government remains committed to strengthening disaster response by establishing new fire stations in Sanguem and Dharbandora, enhancing the 112 quick response system and developing a full-fledged Fire Training Academy.

Sawant had also stated that zonal fire control rooms for North Goa,

South Goa and Kushawati would be established, along with fire safety control rooms in Panaji, Margao and Curchorem.

In addition, he had stated that the 101 fire emergency number would be integrated with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112, a single emergency helpline for police, fire and hospital services.