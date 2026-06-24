Waterlogging returns to Mapusa as waste clogs drains

NT Reporter

Mapusa

Officials of the Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) and the Water Resources Department (WRD) on Tuesday carried out inspections and cleaning operations in parts of Mapusa market after heavy rainfall on Monday night led to waterlogging in several areas.

MMC workers cleared drains and water channels at affected locations,

while WRD officials inspected the nullah at Usapkar Junction, where large quantities of waste had accumulated on iron grill gates installed to prevent garbage from entering the water channel.

During a joint inspection of the main nullah leading to Usapkar Junction, authorities found substantial quantities of garbage dumped into the channel. The waste was later removed using earth-moving machinery.

Former councillor Shubhangi Vaigankar said people continue to dump waste into the nullah despite repeated cleaning drives.

“In the past 45 days, MMC and WRD have cleaned the main nullah around five times using earth-moving machinery. However, people continue to dump plastic bottles, wood, old bed sheets, torn clothes and other waste into the water channel instead of handing it over to garbage collectors,” she said.

Vaigankar said iron

grill gates had been installed at strategic locations to trap floating waste

and prevent blockages further downstream. She said the accumulated waste is regularly removed by the municipality.

“We have visited affected areas and drains were opened for cleaning to check the cause of waterlogging. It was found that drains which were already desilted had tar in them besides plastic waste,” MMC officials said.

Officials also said drain-cleaning work was delayed at some locations because electrical wires were found obstructing drainage channels near the market yard entry point and the cafe area.