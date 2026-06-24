Orange alert forecast tomorrow: Met dept

NT Reporter

Panaji

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thursday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places across the state.

According to IMD, Goa received an area-weighted average rainfall of 89.5 mm during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, against the normal 29.3 mm. For the monsoon season from June 1 to June 23, the state recorded 278.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 670.7 mm, leaving a deficit of 58.5 per cent.

North Goa reported a rainfall deficit of 62.1 per cent, while South Goa recorded a shortfall of 55.2 per cent.

An IMD official said the southwest monsoon has been active over the state during the last 24 hours and rainfall activity was expected to increase gradually in the coming days.

Rainfall was reported across most parts of the state. Canacona recorded the highest rainfall at 192 mm, followed by Mapusa at 131.2 mm, Quepem at 130 mm and Sanguem at 120.2 mm. Margao received 111.5 mm, Pernem 90.2 mm, Sanquelim 78.2 mm, Ela (Old Goa) 75.2 mm and Dharbandora 72.2 mm. Panaji recorded 39.8 mm, while Dabolim received 51 mm.

IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across Goa till June 29, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places on June 25 and 26.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday as squally winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are expected along and off the Goa coast.

The weather office has also warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, rough sea conditions and temporary disruption of municipal services during periods of intense rainfall.