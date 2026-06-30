Industry body seeks 12-month transition for labour codes

Panaji: The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has urged the state government to provide a minimum transition period of 12 months for the implementation of the four Labour Codes.

GCCI President Pratima Dhond said the transition period would enable companies to comply with the requirements under the new Labour Codes while avoiding additional procedural and financial burdens on industry.

Dhond was speaking at the GCCI’s 118th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on June 27. She called for a stakeholder consultation between the government and industry representatives before the draft Labour Codes are finalised “so that practical concerns may be duly considered and a balanced, implementable framework be worked out in the larger interest of both labour and industry.”

Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho was the chief guest, while Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade attended as the guest of honour. Molbio Diagnostics Ltd Executive Director and CEO Sriram Natarajan delivered the keynote address.

Speaking on innovation, Natarajan said it should be driven by indigenous solutions that address India’s unique challenges rather than by replicating imported products. Referring to Molbio’s success, he said differentiation and identifying unmet needs are essential for sustainable growth. He also highlighted the urgent need for technology-driven solutions in areas such as water management.

Referring to Goa’s startup ecosystem, Natarajan said the state has around 650 registered startups but added that only those addressing real-world problems with scalable solutions would succeed.

“Innovation should be measured by impact rather than price, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, driven by indigenous technology and innovation, is the only way forward,” he said.