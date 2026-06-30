No swimming in natural water bodies

Margao: Collector of South Goa and Kushavati districts Egna Cleetus has prohibited swimming, bathing and entering waterfalls, abandoned quarries, rivers, lakes and other natural water bodies across the district for 60 days as a precautionary measure to prevent drowning incidents during the monsoon.

The order came into effect on June 26 and will remain in force for 60 days unless withdrawn earlier.

The order states that the action follows a report from the Superintendent of Police highlighting recurring drowning incidents in natural water bodies during the monsoon. The District Magistrate said the restrictions are intended to prevent loss of life and enable police and the administration to enforce safety measures effectively.

The order states that natural water bodies become particularly hazardous during the monsoon because of unpredictable water depths, slippery and unstable terrain, sudden currents and underflows.

Guided eco-tourism visits conducted or authorised by the Goa Forest Development Corporation and the Goa Tourism Development Corporation will be permitted, provided all prescribed safety protocols are followed.

Visitors to waterfalls, viewpoints, trekking routes and other eco-tourism destinations have been directed to comply with instructions issued by authorities. government authorities, forest officials, police personnel, authorised guides and warning signage at the sites.

The prohibition does not apply to personnel of the Police Department, Fire and Emergency Services, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Forest Department, Revenue Department or any other government agency while performing official duties, including rescue operations, search missions, inspections, disaster response and law enforcement.

The District Magistrate has directed Police Inspectors and Mamlatdars to maintain strict vigilance and enforce the order within their jurisdictions. Violators will face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.