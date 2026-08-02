Journalists urged to give greater focus to people’s issues

NT Reporter

Margao

Journalists should focus more on people’s issues rather than politics, senior journalist Pramod Prabhugaonkar said on Saturday.

Speaking at a commemoration marking the 106th death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak at the Margao Press Room, Prabhugaonkar said social issues are often taking a back seat amid extensive coverage of politics.

“There is a need to focus on social issues. Today there is a lot of news about politics but peoples’ issues have taken second preference. Now, there is social media and when some leaders make comments, their statements are highlighted but the issue itself is left behind. Journalists need

to highlight the people’s issues more than the politics,” he said.

Journalists and members of the media fraternity in Margao gathered at the Margao Press Room in the Margao Municipal Council building to pay homage to Tilak, regarded as the father of Indian unrest and a revolutionary journalist. A traditional lamp was lit and floral tributes were offered to his portrait.

Various schemes and benefits available to journalists were also highlighted, including the pension scheme, recently revised to Rs 15,000 per month, and a one-time assistance scheme of up to Rs 2 lakh. The laptop and camera scheme, assistance for e-bikes and the proposed journalists’ protection Bill were also discussed.