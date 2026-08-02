Goa News

2nd BJP office aimed at obstructing my devpt work: Rodolfo

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NT Reporter

Panaji

St Cruz MLA Rodolfo Fernandes on Saturday took strong objection to the opening of a second Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in the constituency.

He charged that the move is politically motivated and aimed at obstructing his development work.

Speaking to the pressmen, Fernandes said that he had no opposition to anyone opening an office in
St Cruz, however questioned the need for two offices of the same political party in a single constituency.

Taking a potshot at the Revenue Minister and Panaji MLA, Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, the St Cruz legislator alleged that the individual’s intentions were “not good” and that attempts were being made to create hurdles in the developmental works being carried out in the constituency.

“The intention of Babush’s personal assistant is not good, and he is trying to create hurdles in my development work,” Fernandes charged.

Fernandes also reaffirmed his loyalty to the BJP leadership, saying that the party is guided by principles and that he has full faith in both the party and Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant.

In response Monserrate said, “This is my own office, not a BJP office. I may be a BJP MLA, but I have every right to open my office wherever I want. There is nothing wrong in serving the people. I don’t know why anyone should get rattled over it. I have never stopped anyone’s development and believe development is a continuous process. If people want to meet me, they are welcome. I will be available there every Wednesday.”

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