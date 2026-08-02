Sudin urges youth to follow Tilak’s ideals, lead truthful lives

NT Reporter

Ponda

Power Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said that many young politicians today were more focused on celebrating birthdays with money sponsored by supporters than on serving society.

He also urged journalists to continue searching

for and bringing out the truth, saying fearless journalism is essential to strengthening the fourth pillar of democracy.

Addressing the Patrakar Din programme organised by the Ponda Taluka Journalists’ Association at Bandora on the occasion of Lokmanya Tilak’s death anniversary on Saturday, Dhavalikar said there was no substitute for truth and education.

He urged the youth to draw inspiration from Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s literature and ideals and lead disciplined and truthful lives.

Recalling his childhood, Dhavalikar said, “We did not even have enough money to celebrate our birthdays. Whatever we have achieved today is through hard work, determination and the blessings of the people.”

During the function, veteran journalists Milind Mhadgut and Pandurang Samant were felicitated for their long-standing service to journalism.

The programme was

attended by former Registration Officer Pandharinath Bodke, association chairman Shailesh Borkar, Gurudas Prabhu, Sanjay Kamat, Mohan Verenkar and other dignitaries.

As part of celebrations marking the association’s Golden Jubilee year, a Marathi elocution competition on the topic ‘Advantages and Disadvantages of Social Media’ was held for students.