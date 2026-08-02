PWD repairs pothole-ridden roads at Margao KTC bus stand

NT Reporter

Margao

Following a report published by The Navhind Times on July 29, highlighting the worsening condition of roads and large potholes at the Margao KTC bus stand, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday carried out repair work at the

premises.

The immediate patchwork has brought relief to thousands of daily commuters, visitors, bus operators and drivers who use the busy transport hub. The internal roads of the bus stand had developed several large potholes, making it difficult for buses to manoeuvre and raising concerns over the safety of passengers and pedestrians.

A visit to the site confirmed that a contractor was deployed early on Saturday morning to fill the potholes. Earth moving machinery was used to clear debris and level uneven and damaged stretches of the terminal before the repair work was carried out.

The brief halt in monsoon showers and dry weather on Saturday morning allowed the repair mix to settle properly. “The dry weather was crucial for conducting effective patchwork during the rainy season,” the contractor said.

The pothole-ridden surface had been causing considerable inconvenience to passengers, pedestrians and public bus operators using the terminal daily. Bus drivers and commuters had earlier expressed frustration over the deteriorating condition of the premises and questioned the delay in carrying out basic repairs.