Ponda water shortages due to poor mgmt, not scarcity, says Dhavalikar

NT Reporter

Ponda

Recurring drinking water shortages in parts of Ponda are due to technical lapses and poor coordination within the Department of Drinking Water (DDW) rather than a shortage of water, Power Minister Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said.

Speaking at a function organised by the Ponda Taluka Journalists’ Association at Bandora to felicitate veteran journalists on the occasion of Lokmanya Tilak’s death anniversary, Dhavalikar said Ponda’s daily water requirement is around 20 MLD and

sufficient water was available from the Opa Water Treatment Plant.

He said increasing the supply to 30 MLD would not resolve the problem unless the distribution network was efficiently managed and technical staff worked in co-ordination.

Dhavalikar said overhead tanks should be filled to at least 80 per cent capacity before water was released into the distribution network. This would ensure adequate water pressure for residents in tail-end and elevated areas,

he said.

He said pump operators, valve operators and personnel monitoring water levels were equally responsible, along with Junior Engineers and Assistant Engineers, for ensuring uninterrupted water supply. He stressed the need for greater accountability and supervision at every level.

Dhavalikar attributed the water shortages witnessed during June and July, particularly in areas between Rajiv Kala Mandir and the Betoda bypass junction, to poor supervision and technical mismanagement.

He also said the ageing pipelines in several parts of Ponda, particularly in areas where overhead tanks were constructed years ago, required urgent replacement to minimise leakages and improve efficiency.

He reiterated that coordinated functioning, strict supervision and accountability within the DDW were key to resolving Ponda’s recurring water crisis.