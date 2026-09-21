Key decisions on Porvorim flyover safety likely today

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is expected to chair a meeting on Monday to discuss and consider the recommendations made by the expert team from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur, on the traffic management and road-safety arrangements for the newly inaugurated Porvorim elevated corridor.

The corridor has been in the news over traffic safety after a major crash at its exit and entry points claimed two lives a day after the opening of the corridor for vehicular traffic.

The meeting is likely to be attended by PWD Minister Digambar Kamat, local MLA Rohan Khaunte, senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the police, and the expert team. Sources indicated that the Chief Minister may announce the opening of the access points with necessary safeguards.

The team inspected the six-lane elevated corridor on September 19 to assess traffic movement, road-safety arrangements especially its entry and exit points. The team was tasked with recommending measures for opening the access points in a systematic manner without compromising road safety.

The inspection was carried out days after the government imposed temporary traffic restrictions on the elevated corridor following the fatal accident. The restrictions include a ban on two-wheelers on the corridor and the closure of key access points.

According to sources, the report is expected to contain recommendations on how the access points can be reopened in a phased manner while ensuring the safety of motorists.

Once the report is submitted, the recommendations will be discussed with PWD engineers and other officials concerned. Monday’s meeting is expected to focus on the implementation of the measures suggested by the team.

With the Ganesh Chaturthi holidays coming to an end, schools reopening and office-goers returning to work, traffic pressure on the Porvorim stretch is expected to increase. With the existing restrictions on the flyover, the service roads are likely to witness increased vehicle movement, raising concerns over congestion and traffic snarls during peak hours.

The present traffic arrangement has also drawn criticism from various quarters, particularly the Opposition, which has alleged that the congestion and access-related issues are a result of inadequate planning in the construction and operation of the corridor.

Speaking at an event, the PWD Minister flagged the criticism against the engineers by people, some of whom even raised questions over engineers’ degrees. Blaming the engineers, one minister said that they should be sent for orientation courses.

“I am giving an example of the Porvorim corridor… Every decision has to be taken keeping in mind the responsibilities you have. Technical people are more responsible. That is why I say that decisions must be taken factoring in pros and cons,” Kamat said.

Stating that collective decision is important, he said, “I am flooded with suggestions on the flyover. Technical people are the right people to take a call. Once they take a call, we will decide.”