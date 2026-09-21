Old settlements in NDA/NDZ to be removed from tag: Rane

‘Ecologically sensitive areas to be protected’

Panaji : Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said old settlements and settlement pockets that were earlier mapped under no development areas (NDAs) and no development zones (NDZs) would be removed from these classifications, providing relief to families who have lived in the areas for generations.

Rane said the decision was taken in response to demands from people affected by the earlier zoning and was aimed at addressing concerns surrounding traditional settlements.

In a post on X, Rane said the move would ensure that development reaches people while respecting Goa’s environment and its distinctive character.

“Old settlements and settlement pockets mapped under no development areas and no

development zones will be dropped from these classifications, bringing relief to families who have lived in these areas for generations,” Rane said.

At the same time, the minister made it clear that the change in zoning would not extend to ecologically sensitive areas, adding that private forests, Khazan lands, saltpans, paddy fields, low-lying areas, mangroves and no development slopes would continue to remain protected.

Rane said the existing rules governing these environmentally sensitive areas would be strictly enforced, indicating that the relaxation for traditional settlements would not amount to a blanket relaxation of development restrictions.

“We are committed to ensuring ease of living for all Goans, while enabling development that is responsible, balanced and sensitive to Goa’s environment,” he said.

The announcement comes amid concerns from people living in traditional settlements over land-use classifications that could restrict development and construction on properties where families have lived for generations.