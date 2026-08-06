Maha orders SIT probe into land deals near Mopa over past 5 yrs

Team to investigate alleged violations in Dodamarg, Sawantwadi

Pernem: The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into land transactions in the border talukas of Dodamarg and Sawantwadi following allegations of illegal land banking and violations of land and zoning regulations linked to the development of Manohar International Airport at Mopa.

Speaking to reporters at Manohar International Airport on Wednesday, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner along with the district collectors concerned, has been constituted to examine all land transactions carried out over the past five years.

Bawankule said concerns were raised in the Maharashtra Legislature over allegations that outside developers had acquired large tracts of agricultural land from local farmers in violation of existing laws.

“Our government will investigate all land transactions carried out in Dodamarg and Sawantwadi talukas over the last five years. Under Maharashtra law, only recognised agriculturists are permitted to purchase agricultural land. The SIT will verify

whether non-farmers falsely projected themselves as agriculturists to acquire large parcels of land,” he said.

Bawankule said there is no restriction on purchasers from Goa or elsewhere in India, provided they fulfil the legal criteria for owning agricultural land.

The Minister also raised concerns over alleged land banking practices.

“If a wealthy individual who is not engaged in farming purchases agricultural land, it amounts to land banking. We have received complaints that agricultural land is being illegally subdivided into residential plots and sold without obtaining Non-Agricultural (NA) conversion or the required zoning changes. Those undertaking plotting activities must first secure the necessary zone conversion and NA permission,” he said.

Bawankule said genuine transactions would not be affected, while strict action would be taken if irregularities are established.